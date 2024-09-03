Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 10,160,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EXEL

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,256,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,145.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,145 shares of company stock worth $8,162,943. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $26.03. 1,923,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,760. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $27.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.