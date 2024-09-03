F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F.N.B.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,533,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 706.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,766,000 after purchasing an additional 723,755 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,361,000 after purchasing an additional 647,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.98. 1,602,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.