F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F.N.B.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.
F.N.B. Price Performance
FNB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.98. 1,602,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than F.N.B.
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.