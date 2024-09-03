Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) were down 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 1,472,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,181,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 5.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
