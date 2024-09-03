Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Reaches $6.53 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $113,036.49 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008532 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,718.04 or 1.00013759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007825 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,720,517 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,978,776.61343157 with 6,720,516.78422568 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97283184 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $110,968.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.