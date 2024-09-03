Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Holdings Lowered by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ferrari by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $496.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $496.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.67.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

