Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.84

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 101862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

