Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.83

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.83 and last traded at $82.83, with a volume of 6429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

