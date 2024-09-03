Fiduciary Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $37,763,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CZR. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 130,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

