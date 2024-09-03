Fiduciary Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,457,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

