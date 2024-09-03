Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $452,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

IQV traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $252.69. The stock had a trading volume of 99,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average of $234.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

