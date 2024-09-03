Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 292,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,117,372. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

