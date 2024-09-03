Fiduciary Family Office LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $79.86. 272,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.