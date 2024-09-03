Fiduciary Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.37. 7,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $254.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

