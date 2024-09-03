Fiduciary Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total value of $118,885,932.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,869,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,413,042,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 897,283 shares of company stock valued at $805,651,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $960.45. 168,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,117. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $894.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $823.97. The company has a market capitalization of $912.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.