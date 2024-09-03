Fiduciary Family Office LLC Sells 2,657 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Accenture by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,398,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,863,000 after buying an additional 244,690 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.98. 97,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.67 and a 200-day moving average of $324.73. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.