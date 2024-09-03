Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $48,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $399.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.37 and its 200 day moving average is $386.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.