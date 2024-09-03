Fiera Capital Corp Buys 111,613 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 1.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $449,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

