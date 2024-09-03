Fiera Capital Corp Buys 19,347 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.65% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $51,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 458.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of LSCC opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

