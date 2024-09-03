Fiera Capital Corp Buys 2,019 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $98,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,243,275. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $499.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.28 and a 200 day moving average of $576.76. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.33, a PEG ratio of 3,148.72 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.