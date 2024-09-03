Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.12% of Fortinet worth $55,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

