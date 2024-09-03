Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 70 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.20% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $80,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $3,183,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,418,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $2,155,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $481.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.37 and a 200 day moving average of $505.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

