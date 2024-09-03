Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,759,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 1.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $316,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

