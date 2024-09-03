Fiera Capital Corp Sells 82,253 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,253 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.77% of FactSet Research Systems worth $119,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $422.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.97.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.27.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,666.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,432 shares of company stock worth $3,917,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

