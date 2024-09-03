Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,988 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69,295 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $227,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 24,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.0% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,985 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 19.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Shares of ADBE opened at $574.41 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.35. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

