First Digital USD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.41 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $3.41 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,799,054,881 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,799,054,880.66. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99952831 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $3,126,824,549.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.