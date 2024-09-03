First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 54,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. 98,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,806. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.1325 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

