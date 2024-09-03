First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FNK traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $54.65. 10,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,482. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a market cap of $224.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

