First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 3.0 %
GRID traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.34. 82,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.6379 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
