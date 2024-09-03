First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

GRID traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.34. 82,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.6379 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

