First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,993 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 5.9% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.88. 199,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,736. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.