First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSCS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.24. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $34.82.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

