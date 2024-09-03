Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $413,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
