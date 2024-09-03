Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Up 7.5% in August

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluent in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.31. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

