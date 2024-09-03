Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 1.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 22,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 18,121,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,231,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

