Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,480,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 21,820,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

NYSE BEN opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 331,600 shares of company stock worth $7,189,637. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.3% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

