Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.47. 4,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Fuchs Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fuchs SE will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

