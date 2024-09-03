Gaimin Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $147,129.48 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gaimin alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,479,174,167 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 13,479,174,167 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00121965 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $110,744.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gaimin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaimin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.