Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gain Therapeutics

In other Gain Therapeutics news, Chairman Khalid Islam bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $85,284. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

See Also

