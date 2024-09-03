Gala (GALA) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

Gala (GALA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Gala has a market capitalization of $685.91 million and approximately $50.74 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,210,060,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,173,569,138 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

