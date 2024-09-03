GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Short Interest Update

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 11,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

