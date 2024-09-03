Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $3.64 million and $586,993.71 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,534,494,886.80285 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00537497 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $489,440.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”



