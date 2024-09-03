Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 15,790,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus raised shares of Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

GEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. 5,696,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. Gen Digital has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Gen Digital had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

