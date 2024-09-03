General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 4.6%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $166.35 and last traded at $166.55. 1,544,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,726,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

