General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.480-4.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,967. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

