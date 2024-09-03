General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 35,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,402 shares of company stock worth $18,818,536. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,280,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

General Motors stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. 13,796,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,488,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

