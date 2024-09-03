Generate Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 37,155 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $224.10 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $236.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.19.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.