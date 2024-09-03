Generate Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Generate Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,698,000 after acquiring an additional 126,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,130.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,085.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,066.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

