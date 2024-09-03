Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $11.30 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Generate Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,400 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 16,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 35,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 668,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.2% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $319.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,609,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,483,669 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

