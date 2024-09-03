Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $8.70 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Generate Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,651 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $369.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

