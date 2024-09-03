Generate Investment Management Ltd Invests $18.45 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 213,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,450,000. Vertiv makes up approximately 1.1% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Vertiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.