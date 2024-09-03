Generate Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Generate Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.5% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,559,000 after buying an additional 497,079 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LLY opened at $957.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $894.03 and a 200-day moving average of $823.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 897,283 shares of company stock worth $805,651,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

